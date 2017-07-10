Don't miss
David J. Ryan
By Admin on July 10, 2017
Brockport: Suddenly on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Predeceased by his parents, Milton and Margaret, and brother Milt. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon, son Michael (Sandy) Ryan, 3 grandchildren Julie, Jacqueline and Dillon Ryan, many other family and friends.
Those wishing may contribute to Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fowler Funeral Home, Inc.
