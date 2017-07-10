- Challenges of maintaining record outflow for Lake OntarioPosted 2 weeks ago
Donald E. Swanger
Brockport: On Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the age of 90. Predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Alice J. Swanger, his daughter Linda Schult, 13 brothers and sisters and son-in-law Dale Whipple.
He is survived by his children Terry (Kathy) Swanger, Vanessa (Jeff) Anchor, Ellen Whipple, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, many nieces, and nephews.
Friends may call Monday, July 10 from 1-3 and 6-8 pm at the Fowler Funeral Home, Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport, where his Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11am. Interment, Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Rochester Honor Flight or Brockport Church of Christ.
