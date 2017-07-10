James E. Marion

Gates: Friday, July 7, 2017, at age 64. Predeceased by his parents, Ezra & Helen Marion; sisters, Anna Marie & Edith; brothers, Harold & Robert. Survived by sister, Nancy (Gordon) Hyde; brother-in-law, William Statt; sister-in-law, Joanne Marion; loving niece, Lori Statt; nephew, James R. Marion; several nieces, nephews & dear friends. Jim was a retiree of Valeo.

Friends may call the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday, 5-7 PM. Funeral Service to follow at 7 PM at the funeral home.

Private Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifetime Care Hospice.