Peter E. “Buddy” Rodak

Spencerport: July 6, 2017 at age 83. The last tree in the forest of 12 going into the out reaching arms of his brothers and sisters, mother and father and loving wife of 59 years, Fay M. Rodak. He is survived by his children, Greg Rodak, Patricia A. (Gene Wisner) Triassi, Susan (Kevin) Dixon, Thomas A. (Kimberly) Rodak; grandchildren, Nicholas R. (Cristina) Triassi, Rachael S. (Clayton) Forsyth, Samuel A. Triassi, Christopher D. Dixon, Daniel J. (Julie) Dixon, Thomas A. (Danielle) Rodak Jr., Whitney L. (Paul) Rodak; 5 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law & brother-in-law, Jean Rodak, Joseph (Meg) Glomboski; many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Buddy was a Navy Veteran and a Kodak retiree. For more information or to leave a memory, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Buddy’s visitation will be on Monday July 10, 2017 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday July 11 at 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport. Interment in St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Aurora House Hospice, PO Box 21, Spencerport, NY 14559 in Buddy’s memory.