Charlotte Hansel

Hamlin: On July 11, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Leonard and children, Christine (Donald) DuBois, Robin (Richard) Kruger & Nina Hansel.

All are invited to call on Friday, from 4-7PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where her Funeral Service will be held Sat. at 1PM. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to Hamlin United Methodist Church in her memory.