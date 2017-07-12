Don't miss
Janet L. (Hnatiw) Heeks
By Admin on July 12, 2017
Brockport: After a short illness, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family and her beloved pets Teddy and Hershey. Survived by her loving husband of 28 years, John B. Heeks, children; Matthew (Kellie) Ligozio, Alicia (David) Grandy, and John Michael (Heather) Heeks, 9 grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Family will receive friends on Friday, July 14th from 4-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home, Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 15th at 1 PM in the Brockport Free Methodist Church. Donations in her memory can be made to Brockport
