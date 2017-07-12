Jean Marie Oeinck

Greece, NY: On July 10, 2017. Born and raised in New York Mills, NY. Loving Mother, devoted Wife, a Christian woman with a strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. Jean and her family were long term members of the Mother of Sorrows Church until Jean entered assisted living in Davenport, IA to be close to family.

Predeceased by her husband, James F.; She is survived by her 2 sons, Jim (Marsha) Oenick and John (Lauralee) Oenick; 1 daughter, Judy (Jason) Pegram; 2 brothers, George Meehan and Donald (Lauren) Meehan; 9 grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews.

Relatives and friends may attend her Funeral Mass on Saturday 9:30AM at Our Mother of Sorrows Church (Mt. Read Blvd & Latta Rd.). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.