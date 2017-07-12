- Challenges of maintaining record outflow for Lake OntarioPosted 2 weeks ago
- Graduation 2017Posted 3 weeks ago
- Local boys earn Eagle Scout meritPosted 3 weeks ago
- June 2017 Business AlmanacPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2017 Summer LinkPosted 1 month ago
- Small business grants available for those impacted by Lake Ontario floodingPosted 1 month ago
- Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band launches 34th concert seasonPosted 1 month ago
- 2017 Summer GuidePosted 2 months ago
Jean Marie Oeinck
Greece, NY: On July 10, 2017. Born and raised in New York Mills, NY. Loving Mother, devoted Wife, a Christian woman with a strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. Jean and her family were long term members of the Mother of Sorrows Church until Jean entered assisted living in Davenport, IA to be close to family.
Predeceased by her husband, James F.; She is survived by her 2 sons, Jim (Marsha) Oenick and John (Lauralee) Oenick; 1 daughter, Judy (Jason) Pegram; 2 brothers, George Meehan and Donald (Lauren) Meehan; 9 grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews.
Relatives and friends may attend her Funeral Mass on Saturday 9:30AM at Our Mother of Sorrows Church (Mt. Read Blvd & Latta Rd.). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login