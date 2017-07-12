- Challenges of maintaining record outflow for Lake OntarioPosted 2 weeks ago
Muriel B. Mac Kay
Chili: Saturday, July 8, 2017. Predeceased by husband, Stanley S. Survived by daughters, Lynne S. Mac Kay and Deborah (Kenneth) Tiffany of Perinton, NY; 1 grandson, Sam Tiffany; 1 granddaughter, Caroline Tiffany. Muriel was a beloved mother and grandmother. She worked at the Gates-Chili School District for 35 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Chili.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Friday 10:30 AM at the First Baptist Church in Chili. Interment, White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, ABVI, or Fairport Baptist Homes Foundation.
