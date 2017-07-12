Patricia A. North

Chili: Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at age 85. Predeceased by husband, Earl “Bob”; son, Jay; brothers, Bernard & Hank Mergler. Survived by daughters, Tracey North & Robyn (Timothy) Knowlton; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece & nephew. Pat was a member of the Kenmore, Gates and Monroe County Firemen’s Ladies’ Auxiliary, as well as past president of the Ladies’ Auxiliary FASNY, and a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts of Genesee Valley.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday, 9-10:30 AM with Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment, White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FASNY Fireman’s Home.