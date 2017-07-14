- Challenges of maintaining record outflow for Lake OntarioPosted 3 weeks ago
Geraldine A. Riexinger
Brockport: Passed peacefully on July 2, 2017 at age 80. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Riexinger, son, George Riexinger; parents, John & Elizabeth Ottmar; sisters, Delores Sypnier, Joanne Ottmar and many other loved ones. She is survived by her children; Douglas (Meg) Riexinger, Duane (Donna) Riexinger, Darrin (Betsy) Riexinger, Karen (Steve) Shepanski, Lisa (John) Ryan; daughter in law, Tania Harrell; brother, John (Patti) Ottmar; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Geraldine most recently retired from the Town of Chili Tax Department, prior to that she worked at Fleet Bank in Gates. For more information or to leave a memory, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
Family and friends may join us on Saturday, July 15th 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 191 Nichols St. Spencerport. Calling hours will be from 10:30 am – 11:30 am, with a Memorial Service following at 11:30 am. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center or Trinity Lutheran Church.
