Don't miss
- Challenges of maintaining record outflow for Lake OntarioPosted 3 weeks ago
- Graduation 2017Posted 3 weeks ago
- Local boys earn Eagle Scout meritPosted 4 weeks ago
- June 2017 Business AlmanacPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2017 Summer LinkPosted 1 month ago
- Small business grants available for those impacted by Lake Ontario floodingPosted 1 month ago
- Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band launches 34th concert seasonPosted 1 month ago
- 2017 Summer GuidePosted 2 months ago
John R. “Jack” Bucher
By Admin on July 16, 2017
Gates: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at age 96. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rosemary; children, Sharon (the late Levi) Race, Joan (Edward) Evenski, Thomas (Margaret) and Carol (Dana) LeSher; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Jack was a WW II Air Force Veteran (Battle of the Buldge) and a retiree of Kodak.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Rd. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parish of the Holy Family or Honor Flight.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login