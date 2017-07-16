John R. “Jack” Bucher

Gates: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at age 96. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rosemary; children, Sharon (the late Levi) Race, Joan (Edward) Evenski, Thomas (Margaret) and Carol (Dana) LeSher; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Jack was a WW II Air Force Veteran (Battle of the Buldge) and a retiree of Kodak.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Rd. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parish of the Holy Family or Honor Flight.