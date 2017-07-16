Rozsa M. Bodo

Churchville: Friday, July 7, 2017, age 88. Predeceased by her husband, Antal Bodo; and brother, Steven Pusztai. Survived by her sister-in-law, Gizella Pusztai; and many friends in the community and in Hungary. She was a member of the Shawl Ministry at St. Vincent de Paul Church and St. Pius Tenth.

No prior calling hours. Friends are invited to her Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 22nd at 10 AM in St. Martin de Porres-St. Vincent de Paul Church, 11 North Main St., Churchville. Rozsa’s ashes will be laid to rest in Hungary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifetime Care Hospice or Patrick Place.