Ann Rose (Landi) Richardson
Spencerport: July 16, 2017, at the age of 81. Predeceased by her parents, Michael & Rose (Pitassi) Landi; sister, Marlene (Robert) Burgess; son-in-law, Theodore V. Brush. She is survived by her children, Debra A. Pastore, Janice R. (Eugene E.) DiPiazza, Tammie S. Brush & Paul E. Richardson Jr.; grandchildren, Philip E. DiPiazza Sr, Kimbery A. (Joseph Sr.) Kruppenbacher, Rachel A. (Robert) Bachorski, Meghan R. Olsowski, Ethan D. Olsowski, Theodore R. (Erin) Brush & Scott T. Brush; great-grandchildren, Alexis (DiPiazza) Austin, Gianna M. DiPiazza, Ava R. DiPiazza, Philip E. DiPiazza Jr, Joseph R. Kruppenbacher Jr, Graham R. Bachorski & Madeline M. Brush; Mom’s loving companion, Cali Rose; several nieces & nephews. To light a candle of remembrance, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
Ann’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10AM on Thursday at Our Lady Of Mercy Church, 44 Lake Street in LeRoy. Interment in St. Francis Cemetery in Providence, RI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lifetime Care, 3111 S. Winton Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 in Ann’s memory.
