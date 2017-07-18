Linda Lea (Kayner) Mix

Churchville: 1960 – 2017. After first diagnosis in 1998 and after 15 very good years, Linda finally lost her battle with brain cancer on July 16, 2017. Linda was predeceased by her adoptive parents, Richard and Edna (Macek) Kayner. She is survived by Brian, her husband of 37 years; daughter, Jessica; brother, Richard (Mary) Kayner; six nieces and nephews and seventeen great nieces and nephews.

Linda worked for Churchville Chili Central School for 20 years. She was involved in tap and jazz dance until her cancer affected her physical abilities. Linda’s indomitable spirit will be missed by all who knew her. For more information or to leave a memory, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Linda’s visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 AND from 2-4 pm on Thursday, July 20, followed by her funeral service at 4 pm on Thursday all at the funeral home, 21 S. Main St. Churchville, NY. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Linda’s name to either the Wilmont Cancer Center [urmc.rochester.edu/cancer-institute/giving.aspx] or Aurora House Hospice [aurorahousewmc.com/donating], the two places that helped Linda live her life to the fullest and pass in comfort.