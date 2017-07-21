Albion: Joyce C. Dollinger passed into paradise 7/19/17 surrounded by family and loved ones. Joyce was born 9/23/1936 in Albion, New York to George and Dorothy (VanStone) Coloney, and was the oldest of 4 siblings with Elaine (Gene) Banas, Carol (Bob) Evans, and George (Jennifer) Coloney surviving.

Joyce married Ralph H. Dollinger (dec 6/4/09) on June 30, 1956 and had 7 children, James, Diane (dec 10/15/11) Dick (dec 4/6/99) Viza, William, Ralph (Stephanie) Patricia (David) Kolb, Dorothy (David) Daniels, and Margaret. Surviving also are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren…too many to list but each loved dearly.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 West Ave. on Friday, July 21 from 5:00-8:00pm. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Parish/St. Joseph’s Church on Saturday at 10:00am. Interment will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Parish.

