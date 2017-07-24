Jay Edgar Christian, 90, of Spencerport, NY, formerly of Wellsboro, PA, passed away on July 3, 2017. Jay was born in Muncy, PA, on October 25, 1926, to Margaret (Grove) and Ralph Christian.

Jay worked in the lumber or hardware business most of his life, both in Pennsylvania and in New York. He had a wealth of woodworking knowledge and used it to the betterment of those in his life. He was also one to find old clocks and find a way to make them work and be useful again. Gardening was another interest he had and he enjoyed making wood products that could be enjoyed such as the gazebo, wooden bridge and the trellises that grace the yard and garden. Jay’s greatest passion was fishing until he could no longer, due to his health. He rarely missed an opportunity to go fishing and it mattered not that he struck out in many fishing holes. Jay enjoyed camping along Asaph Creek for many years and met people who became lifelong friends. In his last few years his close friend, Pete, took him fishing in his boat and spent many hours letting the old fisherman do what he loved to do.

Jay was excited when he became a grandfather and even more so as a great grandfather and he loved to stress the Great part. His love for his family was evident throughout his life. In addition to his children, he had a very loving family growing up. His mother raised ten children basically alone and they didn’t have many material things, but they all got along well and they learned to get by, but mostly they learned the value of family. He has passed that on to his children.

Survived by children: Sharon Thomas of Truth or Consequences, NM, Paula (Thomas) Warriner and William (Vickie) Christian of Wellsboro, PA. Grandchildren: Kelly Warriner (Darrin) Smith of Franklin, OH, Aaron (Jackie) Warriner of Pennsville, NJ, and David and Ashley Christian of Wellsboro, PA. Great grandchildren include Silas and Kevin Smith and Logan, Liam and Caitlin Warriner. Long time special friend, Marilyn Brown, of Spencerport. Sisters: Thelma Borden of Bath and Mary (Vyrl) Norris of Painted Post, NY, and brother, James (Sandy) Adams of Dansville, NY. He is also survived by his children’s mother, Helen Finch Christian of Wellsboro.

Jay was predeceased by loving brothers and sisters: Ralph (Skeet), Philip, Grove, Ronald, Alice (Root), Anna (Hunter) Prothero and Ila (Wagner) and son-in-law, Glen Thomas.

A Memorial Service was held July 8 at Cherry Flats Baptist Church in Pennsylvania.