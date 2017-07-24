- Spencerport Canal Days 2017Posted 2 days ago
Leslie “Jerry” Moore, Sr.
North Chili: Suddenly July 16, 2017 at age 87. Survived by his loving wife, Connie; 2 sons, Leslie Jr. (Paula) and Darrell (Patty); granddaughters, Kimberly (Harsha) Rajamani and Corinne (Daniel) Sirois; 3 great-grandchildren, Nala, Simone and Josephine; brother, R. Keith (Janet); and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was a Korean War Air Force Veteran, former Chili Town Councilman, and teacher at Churchville-Chili Central School.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7 PM. Private Graveside Service to be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Jerry’s memory to Roberts Wesleyan College, 2301 Westside Dr., Rochester 14624.
