Marilee C. (Foster) Weir

Brockport: Died Monday, July 3, 2017. At the age of 82, peacefully at home surrounded by family, friends, and aides.

She is predeceased by her husband David A. Weir Sr. Survived by her children David Jr., Wilson, Tami (Bill) Cardot, Wendi Harris, and Marilee Breeze. Eleven grandchildren, two great granddaughters, and four great grandsons.