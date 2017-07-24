Don't miss
Ruth F. Antinore
By Admin on July 24, 2017
LeRoy: Ruth F. Antinore, age 99, passed away July 22, 2017 at the Lakeside Biekirch Care Center in Brockport. For complete obituary information, please visit www.falconefuneralhome.com.
