Stephen A. “Moose” Jamieson
By Admin on July 24, 2017
Chili: Saturday, July 22, 2017, at age 70. Predeceased by his wife, Dianne. Survived by children: Christy J. Jamieson & Eugene S. Jamieson; brother, Michael (Geri) Jamieson; sister-in-law, Donna Jean Kerner; his dog, Lilly; a niece & nephews. Moose was a longtime volunteer fireman for Chili Company No. 1, and a retiree of Frontier.
Private Service & Interment at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in his memory.
