Stephen A. “Moose” Jamieson

Chili: Saturday, July 22, 2017, at age 70. Predeceased by his wife, Dianne. Survived by children: Christy J. Jamieson & Eugene S. Jamieson; brother, Michael (Geri) Jamieson; sister-in-law, Donna Jean Kerner; his dog, Lilly; a niece & nephews. Moose was a longtime volunteer fireman for Chili Company No. 1, and a retiree of Frontier.

Private Service & Interment at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in his memory.