Joan (MacNaughton) Burns

Albion: Age 96, July 24, 2017. Predeceased by her husband, Richard Burns. Survived by daughter, Laurie Sultzbach of Albion; grandson, Brian Sultzbach of Albion; several nieces and nephews.

Joan’s Memorial Service will be held at the Albion First Presbyterian Church, 29 E. State St. Albion, NY 14411, Thursday July 27, at 11:00am. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. To share a special memory of Joan, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.