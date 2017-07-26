Edelgard “Dubbie” (Volker) Masten

Chili: July 23, 2017 at age 68 she died peacefully at home with her family by her side. Predeceased by her daughter, Heidi R. Masten. She is survived by her husband, Donald Masten; daughter, Christine J. Michel; grandchildren, Madison R. Michel, Miranda M. Michel, Masten J. Michel; sister, Barbra Artis; brother-in-law & sisters-in-law, Gregory Masten, Jeanne Masten, Carol Masten; nieces & nephews. Dubbie lived for her grandchildren and loved her time spent with them. For more information or to leave a memory, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4-8 at the funeral home, 21 S. Main St. Churchville. Her funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 10 am in the funeral home. Interment will be private.