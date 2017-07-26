Don't miss
Marjorie C. Bush
By Admin on July 26, 2017
Chili: Monday, July 24, 2017 peacefully at age 94. Predeceased by husband, Grant. Survived by children, Nora Bush and Gregory (Amy) Bush; grandchildren, Corrine, Carrianne and Caleb. Marjorie liked to read, do word puzzles but most of all she loved being with her family. She was a retiree of the K Mart store in Chili.
Friends may call at Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 7-9. Private Graveside Service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to Easter Seals, PO Box 166, East Rochester 14445-0166.
