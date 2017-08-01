Don't miss
- Mid-summer vegetable garden issuesPosted 1 week ago
- Genesee County 4-H Exhibits selected for New York State FairPosted 1 week ago
- Joe’s Stories – Some old, some new, mostly true A story about Aldi StoresPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2017 Summer GuidePosted 2 months ago
Jean Goodwin
By Admin on August 1, 2017
Ogden: July 30, 2017 predeceased by her twin sister, Barbara Tillotson, brother, Harold Goodwin. Survived by sister, Mary Goodwin and several nieces & nephews. To share a memory of Jean or send a condolence to the family, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 2 at 4-7 PM at the funeral home 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment Thursday, August 3rd at 1:00 PM in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login