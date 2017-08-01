Jean Goodwin

Ogden: July 30, 2017 predeceased by her twin sister, Barbara Tillotson, brother, Harold Goodwin. Survived by sister, Mary Goodwin and several nieces & nephews. To share a memory of Jean or send a condolence to the family, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 2 at 4-7 PM at the funeral home 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment Thursday, August 3rd at 1:00 PM in Mt. Hope Cemetery.