Brian D. Naugle

North Chili: Monday, July 31, 2017 at age 50 peacefully surrounded by his family and friends. Survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Brenda; children, Daniel and Ashleigh; parents, John Naugle and Gail (Doug) McArthur; siblings, Belinda (Brian) Fraser, Christopher (Gena) Naugle and Michael McArthur; several nieces and nephews. Brian grew up in the Chili area, started playing soccer at a young age and turned it into a passion for coaching.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Service Friday 11AM at First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church.