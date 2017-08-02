Don't miss
Carol A. Swan
By Admin on August 2, 2017
Greece: On July 31, 2017. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Jim and their infant son, Larry. She is survived by her children, James (Diane) Swan & MaryJo (Eric) Mack; her grandchildren, Sean, Cara & Tori Mack; sisters, Robbie Nasello & Bunnie (Joseph) Cannorozzo; her brother, Jack (Donna) Stanton and sister-in-law, Joan Stanton; many nieces & nephews.
All are invited to Carol’s Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 AM at St. Mark’s Church (Kuhn Road). Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation in her memory.
