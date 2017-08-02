Diane J. (Hartmann) Wood

Holley: Passed away suddenly on Monday July 31, 2017 at the age of 46. Predeceased by her mother Linda Hartmann. She is survived by her loving husband Robert, children Anthony, Charlotte, Jacob and Julia, father Wayne T. Hartmann, sisters Lori (Loren) Hartmann, Heidi (Jason) Squillante, nieces and nephews Levi, Merin, Angelo and Zander, other family, and many dear friends. Diane held the position of EMS Lieutenant for the Holley Joint Fire District.

Family will receive friends on Thursday August 3rd from 4-8 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday August 4th at 10 AM. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Educational Fund for Charlotte, c/o Charlotte E. Wright, Citizen’s Bank. Please visit www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com for more information.