Wayne “Jack” Mazzarella

Brockport: Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 29th at age 89. Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years Christine; 3 children, Marjorie (Lynn) Smith, Susan (William) Neidlinger, Ron (Francine); 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters; Irma Waldo & Norma Campbell & many neices, nephews & cousins. Jack was a local educator for over 35 years & founder of Ledgedale Airport

Family will receive friends on Sunday August 6th from 3-6 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave.;Brockport, NY A Funeral Mass will be held Monday August 7th at 10:00 AM at Nativity of the BVM Church; 152 Main St.; Brockport. Interment Private. Contributions in Jack’s name to Brockport Firemen Exempt 248 West Ave Brockport, NY, Nativity of the BVM Church Building Fund or Lollypop Farm 99 Victor Rd.; Perinton NY 14450

For further information refer to www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com