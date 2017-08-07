Howard W. Roberts

Gates: Friday, August 4, 2017, at age 82. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judith; children, Lori Roberts Baker, Lynn (James) McGinnity, Michael and Thomas (Michelle); grandchildren, Kevin, Brian, Joseph, Tracie, Mackenzie, Patrick (Edita), Ryan, Christopher and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Jameson and Emily; sisters, Helen Kuhn of Fairport, Barbara (Robert) Schmidt of Tenn.; several nieces and nephews. Howard was a retiree of GRS.

Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family.