Howard W. Roberts
By Admin on August 7, 2017
Gates: Friday, August 4, 2017, at age 82. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judith; children, Lori Roberts Baker, Lynn (James) McGinnity, Michael and Thomas (Michelle); grandchildren, Kevin, Brian, Joseph, Tracie, Mackenzie, Patrick (Edita), Ryan, Christopher and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Jameson and Emily; sisters, Helen Kuhn of Fairport, Barbara (Robert) Schmidt of Tenn.; several nieces and nephews. Howard was a retiree of GRS.
Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family.
