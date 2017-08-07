Jack E. Demchock

Gates: Saturday, August 5, 2017 at age 70. Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Judy; children, Jack Jr., and Kimberly (Tim) Federico; grandchildren, Nicole and Sydney; great-granddaughter, Emory; siblings, Dorothy (John) Cicotta, James (Doreen) Demchock and Jean (Vince) Wintercorn; sister-in-law, Marcy (Paul) Fabian; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend. He was always there for everyone. He was a retiree of Eastman Kodak Co.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 4-7PM. Funeral Service Wednesday 10AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jonah’s Just Begun, P.O. Box 150057, Brooklyn, NY 11215.