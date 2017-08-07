Raffaele Santilli

Ogden, NY: Passed suddenly on Monday, July 31, 2017 at age 78. Raffaele was predeceased by his wife of nearly 55 years, Helen, and his son, James. He is survived by his grandchildren, Elizabeth and James (Alyssa), as well as his best friend and grand-dog, Brody. Ralph was a hard worker, and rarely sat still. He spent his early years working on the family farm in Celano, Italy, and once he moved to the states, always kept a large garden. He was a mason for many years, and his work still stands throughout the Rochester area. Friends will recall his giving nature, and invitations to dinners overflowing with wine, cheese, and three inch thick steaks.

Per his request, a private service was held. Internment Holy Ghost Cemetery.