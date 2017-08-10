Franklin E. Welch, II

Brockport: Passed away peacefully on Sunday August 6, 2017 at the age of 64. Predeceased by his wife Peggy, and father Franklin. He is survived by his daughter Christine (Andrew) Megalo, grandsons Matthew and Nicholas, his mother Virginia, sister Sue (Terry) Skelly, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday August 12th at 10 AM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave, Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the ASPCA, your local animal shelter or Lollipop Farm.