Barbara J. Adams
By Admin on August 15, 2017
Rochester: Passed away peacefully after a long illness on August 6, 2017. Predeceased by William Coffey Jr., Donald, Jean, Gregory, Jeffrey and Catherine Adams. Survived by her children, Jessica (Paul) Jensen, Levi (Annmarie) Coffey, Quinn Coffey; step-son, Nate Coffey; sister, Deborah Adams; 3 grandchildren, Melissa (Gabe), Xavier and Brenna; nieces, nephews, cousins and soon to be born great-great grandson that she dearly wanted to welcome to the world.
Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family.
