Donald Bruce Ziegler, Sr., age 87 of Paris, TN, died Monday, July 31, 2017, at Huntingdon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Huntingdon, TN.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Paris, TN, and a member of the American Legion Ferris Goodridge Post 330 in Spencerport, NY. He worked in construction for many years and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Donald was born June 16, 1930, in Spencerport, NY, to the late Donald T. Ziegler and the late Dorothy Josephine Diehl Ziegler.

He was married on March 3, 1951 to Lois Jane Yount Ziegler, who preceded him in death on April 1, 2016.

He is survived by one son, Donald Bruce Ziegler, Jr. and life partner Derrick Balsam of East Rochester, NY; two brothers, Gary Robert Ziegler and friend Diane Sealy of Paris, TN, and Richard Lee (Judy) Ziegler of Spencerport, NY; and fifteen nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Hills and Shirley Vancott.

Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap St., Paris, TN 38242. The body is to be cremated, with memorial service to be held Saturday, August 5, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Paris, TN.