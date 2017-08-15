Edward R. Murdock

9/20/1920 – 5/23/2017

Edward was predeceased by his wife and love of his life, Eleanor Marie; his son, John “Jack” Pusey; his grandson, Billy Pusey, his great grandson, Jeremy Hanson; his brothers, George and Roy; and his sisters, Jeannette and Ruth.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbara (John) Gagne, Sue (Bill) Wideman; his daughter-in-law, Dianne Pusey; his son, Bill Pusey; 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Eleanor and Edward’s wishes were that any donations in their memory be made to the Parma Christian Fellowship Church, 39 Hovey St., Hilton NY 14468.

A Graveside Service will be held August 27 at 2 p.m. at Parma Union Cemetery, 260 Parma Center Road.

1 Timothy 5:8