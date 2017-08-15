Don't miss
Jerry Billings
By Admin on August 15, 2017
Greece: August 9, 2017 at age 81. Predeceased by his wife, Carol Billings, sister, Sandra Billings. Survived by his daughter, Theresa (Mike) Nerwin; grandchildren,
Glenn Runyan, Shawna Runyan; sister, Ginny (Walt) Czyzewski; niece, Mindy Alfaro; nephew, Jeff Czyzewski. To share a memory of Jerry or send a condolence to the family visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
Visitation will be Tuesday August 15th from 4-7 at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His service is Wednesday 11:00 am also at the funeral home. Interment private.
