Joan (Gaylord) Knapp

Holley: Joan G. Knapp age 83, passed away peacefully August 11, 2017 at the Wedgewood Nursing Home in Spencerport. Joan was born August 7, 1934 in Brockport, a daughter of the late George and Bernice (Whitbeck) Gaylord.

Mrs. Knapp was a member of the Holley Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Disciples United Methodist Church where she was the Financial Secretary for 35 years. Joan was a loving mother, awesome grandmother and devoted wife.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Clark Knapp; children, Gary (Carol) Knapp of Holley, Dean (Mary Alice) Knapp of Brockport and Valerie (Steven) Schiller of MI. 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 Route 31, Holley, Monday August 14, from 4:00-8:00. Joan’s Funeral Service will be held at the Disciples United Methodist Church, 4410 Holley Byron Rd., (Rte. 237) Holley, NY 14470 on Tuesday August 15, at 11:00am. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.