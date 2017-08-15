Mary (Smith) Stultz

Chili: Passed away Sunday, August 13, 2017 at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry and grandson, Robert Stultz. She is survived by her son, William (Donna) Stultz of Spencerport; daughter, Susan (Nathan) Gabbert of Henrietta; grandchildren, Laura (Jeremy) Hulbert, Linda (Steven) Rector and Carol Gabbert; great-grandchildren, Jackson Hulbert and Chase Rector; sister, Rachel Hewitt; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Lydon and Marie Burleigh; nieces, nephews and special friends. Mary was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Chili and volunteered for many years at the Genesee Country Museum and Meals on Wheels.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7PM. Funeral Service Friday 11AM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Rob Stultz Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 86, Spencerport Rd., Spencerport, NY 14559 in Mary’s memory.