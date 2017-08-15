- 2017 Kids Special SectionPosted 14 hours ago
Mildred F. “Midge” Leverenz
Hamlin: Passed away peacefully, August 9, 2017 after a brief illness at the age of 95.
Predeceased by her husband, Fred and daughter, Geraldine (GeGe) Hain. Survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Tom) Dobson; grandchildren, Jeff (Beth) Dobson, Todd (Channon) Dobson, Shelley (Benjamin) May, Richard and Wendy Hain; 9 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews, including special niece, Darlene Nichols and devoted friend, Lois Kaiser.
No prior calling. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to St. John Lutheran Church, 1107 Lake Rd., W. Fork, Hamlin, NY 14464.
