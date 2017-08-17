- 2017 Kids Special SectionPosted 4 days ago
Loreto C. LoTempio
Gates: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at age 88. Lorry died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Theresa; and grandchildren, Matthew and Tyler LoTempio. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children, Catherine “Cat” (Kenneth) Gaudio, Paul LoTempio and Jeanne Cardamone (Frank); grandchildren, Lauren Cardamone, Nicholas and Gerianna LoTempio; loving brother, Frank (Sally); many nieces and nephews and very special friend, Pat Russo (Millie). He was a good and loving man who will be forever missed.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave., Friday 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass, Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lifetime Care, 3111 S. Winton Rd. 14623.
