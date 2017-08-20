Betty Jeane (Doodson) Wick

Chili: Passed away peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, August 12, 2017 at age 95. Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Austin Lee Wick. Survived by her 3 children, Robert (Mary), Eric and Dawn (Richard) Schiller; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister, Roberta Doodson of FL. Betty Jeane was a graduate of SUNY Geneseo and a longtime teacher in the Rochester area. Her adventurous spirit led her to receive her Pilot License in her 20’s and she remained a life long learner. She was a passionate water color artist who loved to laugh and perform.

At Betty Jeane’s request her Services and Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery will be private for the family.

