Wilfred E. Miller

Chili: Friday, August 18, 2017 at age 92. Predeceased by his loving wife of 45 years, Shirley; Survived by children, Eugene Miller, Sharon (Ray) Dumbleton, Vanessa Miller and Julie (David) Orbaker; brother-in-law, Lloyd (Alice) Baker of OH.; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Wilfred was a Christian Man who loved life, people and gardening.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 1-3. Funeral Service to follow at 3PM at the Funeral Home. Interment Grove Place Cem. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compassion International.