David R. Tyler

Chili: Passed away Sunday, August 20, 2017 with his loving family around him. David was a man of many talents. He was a Navy Veteran and served on the Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War. After his service, he met Salley and started a family. He leaves Salley; his sons, Jeremy (Joanne), Jonathan (Angela) and daughter, Jody; the love of his life, granddaughter, Jayde Francis. David was predeceased by his parents, Ray and Kathryn; brother, Gary and nephew, Matthew Fogarassy. Beside his children and granddaughter, he leaves behind sisters, Carol Fogarassy, Lori Hurley (Tim) and Kathy Tyler and brother, William (Faline) Tyler; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Mr. Dave, as the children called him fondly, was an avid follower of NASCAR. He worked at the Chili Public Library and in his spare time he made library furniture in his basement at home. He was always there to lend a hand and never said anything bad about anyone. He was a member of Holy Ghost Parish and went to their school. He faced his illness like he faced everything in life with faith, dedication and strength.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 3-6 PM with his Funeral Service immediately following at 6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to his family who will use it to support David’s special interests.