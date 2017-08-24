Leonard J. Hansel

Hamlin: On August 21, 2017, age 81. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Charlotte Hansel on July 11, 2017. He is survived by his daughters, Christine (Don) DuBois, Robin (Richard) Kruger & Nina Hansel; his brothers, Howard (Rebecca) Hansel & Stuart (Loretta) Hansel; sister, Sharon (Richard) Hepker; grandchildren, Devon Marks (Philip DeFranco Jr.), Chara Marks (Matt Potter), Hayley (Michael) Currier, Jon (Jessica) Kruger & Tim (Michele) Kruger; great-grandchildren, Katrielle & Jeremiah Currier, Norman & Aaron Kruger, Zack & Natalie Kruger; many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Sunday 5-7PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where Leonard’s Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10AM. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Hamlin United Methodist Church or the Kendall Lodge #713 in his memory.