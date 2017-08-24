Raymond E. Foster, Sr.

Spencerport: On August 22, 2017 at age 84. Predeceased by his parents, Louis & Nora Foster, son, Raymond E. Foster Jr., brother in law, Gordon Crist. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years Mary Jeanne, children, Lori (Steve) Alloco, Robin (Ron) Bates, Douglas (Maureen) Foster; grandchildren, Jeff (Ginger) Alloco, Scott (Danielle) Alloco, Chad (Jodi) Bates, Jason (Kate) Bates, Todd Bates, Shannon Foster, Danny Foster and Melissa; great grandchildren, Hunter & Cole Alloco, Cameron, Samantha, Levi, Devin Bates, Jaxson & Mackenzie Foster; sister, Eleanor Crist and several nieces and nephews and loving niece, Elaine (“Tweet”). Raymond was a life member of the Spencerport Fire Department and Exempts, past Fire Commissioner and past President of NYS Drill Teams Captain Association also a member of the American Legion Post # 330. To share a memory of Raymond or send a condolence to the family visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Visitation is Friday, August 25 from 4-8 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, August 26 at 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Church 55 Martha St. in Spencerport. Interment in Fairfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spencerport Exempts 75 S. Union St. Spencerport, NY 14559 or Aurora House 2495 S. Union St. Spencerport, NY 14559.