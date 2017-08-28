Daniel K. Andrews

Kendall: Daniel Andrews, 47, died peacefully August 25, 2017, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Daniel. He is survived by his wife, RhondaAnn; son, Justin C. McCabe; mother-in-law, Joyce Rizzo; mother, Carol Tamblin; sister, Paula (Michael) Whal; Tim and Dawn Andrews; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31, Holley on Tuesday August 29, from 3:00-7:00, followed by Daniel’s Memorial Service at the Funeral Home at 7:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

To share a special memory of Daniel, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.