Helen Camille Jakubowski

N. Chili: Peacefully on August 20, 2017 at age 92. She was predeceased by her son, Robert and sister, Irene (Edward) Kulnis. Helen is survived by her son, Edward (Joan); grandchildren, Kelly (Steven Lyons) and Kyle; nieces, Miriam Kulnis, Pamela (Ronald) Gutierrez and grandnephew, Matthew Gutierrez. To share a memory of Helen or send a condolence to the family visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Helen and her sister were the proprietors of the Central Hotel tavern in Bayonne, New Jersey. After selling the tavern, Helen worked for Western Electric and AT&T. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Helen was a lifelong member of Mount Carmel Parish in Bayonne where she served as CCD secretary for many years.

A private graveside service was held.