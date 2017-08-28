Don't miss
- Lions Club celebrates centennialPosted 4 hours ago
- Apple Fest Photo Contest seeks reflections of lifePosted 4 hours ago
- 2017 Kids Special SectionPosted 2 weeks ago
- Erie Canalway photo contest calls for entriesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Calling all artists for Pigs on Parade 2017Posted 2 weeks ago
John G. Carlin
By Admin on August 28, 2017
Hilton: August 24, 2017, age 75. Predeceased by his wife, Sharon. Survived by son, John (Stacey) Carlin; sister, Genevieve (David) Conley; grandchildren, Thomas Carlin & Payge (Rob Allen) Carlin; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Aiden & Cole; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 4-6 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Funeral Service will take place at 6PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Breast Cancer Coalitation of Rochester. Interment at the convenience of the family.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login