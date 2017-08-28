John G. Carlin

Hilton: August 24, 2017, age 75. Predeceased by his wife, Sharon. Survived by son, John (Stacey) Carlin; sister, Genevieve (David) Conley; grandchildren, Thomas Carlin & Payge (Rob Allen) Carlin; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Aiden & Cole; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 4-6 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Funeral Service will take place at 6PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Breast Cancer Coalitation of Rochester. Interment at the convenience of the family.