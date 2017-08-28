John H. Wortman

Brockport: Passed away peacefully on Monday August 21, 2017 at the age of 90. Predeceased by his son Robert. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jean, his son John (Joanne), daughter-in-law Mary Ann, grandchildren John, Rob(Corrie), Elizabeth, Brian (Caitlin), Scott, Tanya and Tim, 2 great-grandchildren Joey and Jaiden.

John served in the United States Army, was amember of the Brockport United Methodist Church, volunteered at Lakeside Memorial Hospital and transcribed Braille for many years. John worked part-time at Mahan’s Liquor Store for over 20 years. He spent countless hours riding his bike and tending to his gardens.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday August 30th from 4-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A graveside service will be held on Thursday August 31st at 10 AM in Lakeview Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at the Brockport United Methodist Church, 92 Main Street, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to the Aurora House, 2495 South Union Street, Spencerport, NY 14559.