Paul R. McVey

Chili: Paul lived and loved life to the fullest and stepped into eternal life on Friday, August 25, 2017, at age 80. Predeceased by his wife, Anne Marie McVey. Survived by his children, AnneMary McVey Hirschler of Chili, NY and Andrew (Cynthia) McVey of Williamson, NY; grandchildren, Laura Anne Hirschler, Connor and Aidan McVey; several siblings; sister-in-law; many nieces and nephews. Paul was a Diocesan Priest in Patterson, NJ. He also served as Assistant Director of Education in Patterson. After leaving the Priesthood, he moved to Rochester, NY; subsequently he raised his family and was a Social Worker with Family Services of Rochester, from which he retired. Paul will be remembered for his service to others and ability to bring humor and light where it was needed most.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave. Tuesday, 4-7. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9AM at St. Puis Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Private Interment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Golisano Children’s Hospital.